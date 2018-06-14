DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 5th.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on DHI Group from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of DHI Group opened at $2.65 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 533,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and connections services to professional communities in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

