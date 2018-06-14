Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.50, hitting $12.97, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,787. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $376.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -2.13.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. equities analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

