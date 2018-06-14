Ensco (NYSE:ESV) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ensco (NYSE:ESV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, June 5th.

ESV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Ensco from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ensco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on Ensco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Ensco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ensco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of NYSE ESV opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Ensco has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Ensco had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Ensco will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio is -7.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,890,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 36,034 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 204,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,187 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 220,195 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 60,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Generation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ensco by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 746,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco Plc engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the petroleum industry. The company provides drilling services to major international, government-owned and independent oil and gas companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Others. The Floaters segment includes drill ships and semisubmersible rigs.

