United-Guardian (UG) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of United-Guardian opened at $19.02 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.06. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 31.16%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.76% of United-Guardian worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.