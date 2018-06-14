Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to Issue $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Valvoline has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Valvoline opened at $20.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Valvoline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

