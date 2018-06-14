VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW (YMLP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW (NYSEARCA:YMLP) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW alerts:

VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW traded down $0.01, reaching $22.05, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 11,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,370. VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th.

Receive News & Ratings for VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANECK VECTORS/High In MLP ETF NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.