Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 689.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPTC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RPTC Inc. now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.88 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

