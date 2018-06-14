Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,488,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd comprises about 0.9% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd worth $163,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,681,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,363 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,746,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,598,000 after buying an additional 1,610,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,216,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,822,000 after buying an additional 545,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,729,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,113,000 after purchasing an additional 267,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,196,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,077,000 after purchasing an additional 396,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,710,494. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

