SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 10,969 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 678.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.92. 8,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,499. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.79 and a fifty-two week high of $154.30.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

