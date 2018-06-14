Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (VCIT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5719191090016 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 948,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,742. Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $88.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate Tm Cpte Bd ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

