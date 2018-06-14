Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 871,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,926 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $79,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,446,000 after acquiring an additional 218,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 62,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,069,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 266,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF opened at $87.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th were paid a $0.2948 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.