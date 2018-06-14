Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $139.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

