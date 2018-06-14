VectorAI Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. VectorAI has a total market cap of $19,357.00 and $0.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VectorAI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VectorAI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.14 or 0.07785260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $884.24 or 0.13363600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.01516450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.73 or 0.01975670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00209859 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.02961200 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00513810 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007877 BTC.

About VectorAI

VEC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,325,452 coins. VectorAI’s official website is vector-blockchain.com.

VectorAI Coin Trading

VectorAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VectorAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

