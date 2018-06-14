Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of VRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.95. 21,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,076. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 2,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $27,787.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Hall sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $11,676,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at $618,759.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,435,034 shares of company stock worth $23,697,034. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vera Bradley by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vera Bradley by 548.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vera Bradley by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at $4,612,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

