Long Pond Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Vereit Inc (VER)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,366,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324,923 shares during the period. Vereit accounts for 2.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 1.59% of Vereit worth $106,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vereit by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,971,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 549,140 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vereit by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 506,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Vereit by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vereit by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 128,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vereit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,356,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,771,000 after buying an additional 1,637,128 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vereit traded down $0.01, reaching $7.25, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 155,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,228. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.57. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.80 million. Vereit had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. equities analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

