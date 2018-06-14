Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $71.72 or 0.01075860 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $146.07 million and $1.13 million worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003624 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00616006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00222871 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,036,645 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

