Veritex (VBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Veritex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Veritex traded down $0.12, reaching $31.99, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 114,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Veritex has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $31.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 5.98%. analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $116,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 33,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $972,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 83.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 212,360 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $459,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 25.2% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 26.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 272,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 57,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth $363,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

