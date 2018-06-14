Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Raise $75 Million in IPO

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) expects to raise $75 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,000,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market cap of $374.2 million.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Jefferies and Cowen served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a clinical-stage medical dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases with significant unmet needs. Our lead product candidate, VP-102, is a proprietary drug-device combination of our novel topical solution of cantharidin, a widely recognized, naturally sourced agent to treat topical dermatological conditions, administered through our single-use precision applicator. We are initially developing VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum, or molluscum, a highly contagious and primarily pediatric viral skin disease, and common warts. “.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2013 and has 11 employees. The company is located at 10 North High Street, Suite 200, West Chester, PA 19380, US and can be reached via phone at (484) 453-3300 or on the web at http://www.verrica.com.

