Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management LLC

Impax Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,826.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.32. 26,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,931. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.15 and a 12 month high of $178.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 191.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Argus set a $194.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Ian F. Smith sold 85,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $13,471,923.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,708.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $31,311.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,032.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,136 shares of company stock worth $22,211,367. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

