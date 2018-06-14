Seven Eight Capital LP Has $8.52 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,826.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,438 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total transaction of $554,239.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,632.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $142,636.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,883.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,136 shares of company stock valued at $22,211,367. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.93. The stock had a trading volume of 86,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.15 and a 1-year high of $178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

