Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Terex Co. (TEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,678,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $11,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark I. Clair sold 11,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $449,879.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,190,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,343 shares of company stock valued at $419,935 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Terex from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.57.

Shares of Terex traded down $1.75, reaching $39.99, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Terex had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Terex’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

