Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Imperial Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price objective on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.69.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners traded down $0.33, hitting $27.15, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 320,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,985. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.92. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 21.64, a current ratio of 21.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 66.59%. The company had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

