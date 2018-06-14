Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, June 7th.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.43 million, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $40.45.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Zandman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $534,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Clancy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $354,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $1,735,425. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 334,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.