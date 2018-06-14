Voise Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million (VOISE)

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Voise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, Voise has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. Voise has a total market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $76,390.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003619 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00614665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00223755 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00045030 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096599 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise’s genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,625,806 tokens. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Voise

Voise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

