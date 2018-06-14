Imperial Capital Trims Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Target Price to $5.00

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VLRS. UBS Group raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 326,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,974. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $464.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.23 and a beta of -0.04.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.45). Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

