Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €222.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €222.00 ($258.14) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC set a €197.00 ($229.07) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($247.67) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.16 ($235.07).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €159.40 ($185.35) on Thursday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 12 month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 12 month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

About Volkswagen AG Preference Shares

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

