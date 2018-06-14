Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) PT Set at €162.00 by equinet

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) received a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective from equinet in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($247.67) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG Preference Shares in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €202.16 ($235.07).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares opened at €159.40 ($185.35) on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a 52 week low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a 52 week high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

