Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.19% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $24,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,002,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,263,000 after purchasing an additional 98,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,098,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,399,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,111,000 after purchasing an additional 398,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,798 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,922,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,687,000 after purchasing an additional 51,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill set a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.59). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $536.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a preeminent owner, manager and developer of office and retail assets. Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market ? New York City ? along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy.

