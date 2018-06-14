Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact W W Grainger (GWW) Share Price

Headlines about W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. W W Grainger earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.316423298418 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. ValuEngine raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W W Grainger from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $282.00 price objective on W W Grainger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.55.

W W Grainger traded up $1.69, hitting $317.39, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 856,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,872. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $322.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 6.03%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 29,000 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.93, for a total transaction of $8,320,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,270.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $60,205.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,676 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.