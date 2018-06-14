Waddell & Reed (WDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) to report sales of $286.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Waddell & Reed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.04 million to $287.00 million. Waddell & Reed reported sales of $286.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waddell & Reed will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waddell & Reed.

Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.38 million. Waddell & Reed had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDR. Citigroup raised shares of Waddell & Reed from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

WDR stock opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.95. Waddell & Reed has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. Waddell & Reed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waddell & Reed by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,485,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,289,000 after acquiring an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 140,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 96,723 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in Waddell & Reed by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 324,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

