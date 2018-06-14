Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57,805 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,513,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,189. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $249.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 491,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $41,367,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $568,432,893.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,558,980 shares of company stock valued at $469,857,949. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

