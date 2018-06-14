Comerica Securities Inc. Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 955.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,668,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $461,019,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,516 shares during the period. Thomaspartners Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,117,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,622,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,219,000 after purchasing an additional 693,899 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,393,000 after purchasing an additional 672,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,558,980 shares of company stock valued at $469,857,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer set a $93.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Morningstar set a $91.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Walmart traded down $0.30, reaching $83.79, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,189. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $249.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

