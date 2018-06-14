Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 10,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $910,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $26,021.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,758.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management traded down $0.42, hitting $82.70, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 42,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.58 and a 52 week high of $89.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.