Reviewing Waste Management (WM) and Waste Connections (WCN)

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Waste Management pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Waste Connections pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Waste Management pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waste Connections pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Waste Management has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years and Waste Connections has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Waste Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Waste Management has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Connections has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waste Management and Waste Connections’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waste Management $14.49 billion 2.47 $1.95 billion $3.22 25.81 Waste Connections $4.63 billion 4.33 $576.81 million $2.16 35.26

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Waste Connections. Waste Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waste Connections, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Waste Management and Waste Connections, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waste Management 0 1 8 0 2.89 Waste Connections 0 1 9 1 3.00

Waste Management presently has a consensus target price of $90.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.18%. Waste Connections has a consensus target price of $80.09, indicating a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Waste Management’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waste Management is more favorable than Waste Connections.

Profitability

This table compares Waste Management and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waste Management 14.06% 26.73% 7.14% Waste Connections 14.68% 9.68% 4.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Waste Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Waste Connections shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated 244 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 90 MRFs; and 305 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. Further, it portable self-storage and long distance moving services; fluorescent bulb and universal waste mail-back services through LampTracker program; portable restroom services under the Port-o-Let name; and street and parking lot sweeping services, as well as holds interests in oil and gas producing properties. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned or operated a network of 261 solid waste collection operations; 146 transfer stations; 6 intermodal facilities; 66 recycling operations; 90 active MSW, E&P, and/or non-MSW landfills; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.

