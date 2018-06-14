Water Island Capital LLC Purchases New Position in RSP Permian Inc (RSPP)

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in RSP Permian by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 460,448 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 10.5% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,472,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,788,000 after buying an additional 330,295 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of RSP Permian by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,676,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wallace Family Partnership, Lp sold 62,500 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $3,059,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

RSP Permian traded down $1.08, reaching $40.74, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 33,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. RSP Permian Inc has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. RSP Permian had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $276.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that RSP Permian Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RSP Permian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Williams Capital set a $55.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $53.00 price objective on RSP Permian and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of RSP Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.55.

About RSP Permian

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

