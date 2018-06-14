Water Island Capital LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund (BATS:IGV) Stock

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund (BATS:IGV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,627,000. Timber Hill LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund by 433.1% in the first quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund alerts:

BATS IGV traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,395 shares. iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P NA Tec.-SW. Idx. Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.