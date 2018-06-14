WavesGo Price Tops $0.0263 on Major Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 6:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last week, WavesGo has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. WavesGo has a market capitalization of $239,354.00 and approximately $923.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WavesGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WavesGo alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00019477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00622194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00222497 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00095602 BTC.

WavesGo Token Profile

WavesGo’s launch date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 9,084,372 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,084,368 tokens. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html.

WavesGo Token Trading

WavesGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WavesGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WavesGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.