WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.97 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $113,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.52.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total transaction of $560,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale traded up $1.10, hitting $205.21, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 11,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,345,717. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

