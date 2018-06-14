Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

WFC traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,159,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,126,158. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.