Wedbush Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2019 Earnings (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters opened at $24.21 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.46 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 17,900 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $393,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 22,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $433,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,791 shares in the company, valued at $980,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,777,675 shares of company stock worth $65,687,457. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $9,140,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 291.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.