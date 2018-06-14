Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mindbody (MB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mindbody (NASDAQ: MB) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2018 – Mindbody had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Mindbody was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Mindbody had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Mindbody had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

5/8/2018 – Mindbody was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/7/2018 – Mindbody was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/25/2018 – Mindbody was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MINDBODY, Inc. develops cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to manage class and appointment schedules, staff members, client information, online bookings, inventory, payroll and retail sales for yoga, Pilates, barre, indoor cycling, personal training, martial arts and dance exercise, as well as spas, salons, music instruction studios, dance studios, childrens activity center and integrative health centers. MINDBODY, Inc. is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California. “

4/2/2018 – Mindbody was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2018 – Mindbody was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Mindbody opened at $38.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of -0.09. Mindbody Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

Mindbody (NASDAQ:MB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.84 million. Mindbody had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. research analysts forecast that Mindbody Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mindbody news, CFO Brett T. White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $715,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $634,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,079 shares of company stock worth $8,242,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mindbody during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mindbody during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mindbody during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Mindbody during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mindbody during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

