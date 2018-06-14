Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Carl Zeiss Meditec (AFX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR: AFX):

6/6/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/31/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/16/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €54.00 ($62.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €48.50 ($56.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €62.50 ($72.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2018 – Carl Zeiss Meditec was given a new €55.00 ($63.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €60.45 ($70.29) on Thursday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of €37.53 ($43.64) and a 12 month high of €55.25 ($64.24).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

