Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Price Target to $240.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 5th. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.68.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.95. 53,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,989. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $214.69. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -126.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $7,173,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,165,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.61, for a total transaction of $1,161,330.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,315.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,174 shares of company stock valued at $38,388,761. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 671 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10,260.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

