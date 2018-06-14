Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $14.33 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (LNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.15% of Alliant Energy worth $14,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy opened at $39.17 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.31.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $916.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

