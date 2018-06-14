Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF (FTXO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 8.76% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF worth $115,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 291,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF traded down $0.37, hitting $29.86, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 53,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,885. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/NASDAQ BK ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.