DST Systems (DST) Holdings Trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,422,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.27% of DST Systems worth $112,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of DST Systems during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 101,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 128,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DST Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 977,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DST Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DST Systems alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DST Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. DST Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

DST traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,930,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,111. DST Systems has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans.

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.