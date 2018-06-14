Wendys Co (WEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.76.

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Wendys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wendys from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.60 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 764,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $12,628,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,233.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 2,405,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $39,518,947.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,893,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,549,564.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,894,292 shares of company stock valued at $64,045,118. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wendys by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Wendys during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Wendys traded down $0.16, reaching $17.61, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,868,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,604. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.77. Wendys has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.56 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Wendys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

