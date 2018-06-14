Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Buys C$60,900.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) Director Warwick Morley-Jepson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,900.00.

Warwick Morley-Jepson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Warwick Morley-Jepson bought 2,500 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,900.00.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines traded down C$0.07, hitting C$2.56, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 1,311,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,947. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of C$1.64 and a twelve month high of C$3.40.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.22 million for the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

WDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

