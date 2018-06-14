West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A during the third quarter worth $137,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Vetr cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,241.78 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,355.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.44.

GOOGL stock traded up $15.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,160.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,683. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $915.31 and a twelve month high of $1,198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 40.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

