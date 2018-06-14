Westar Energy (WR) PT Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

WR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Westar Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Westar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Westar Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Westar Energy remained flat at $$54.00 during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.82. Westar Energy has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $57.44.

Westar Energy (NYSE:WR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Westar Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $600.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. analysts anticipate that Westar Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $207,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Ruelle sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,505,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,322 shares of company stock worth $2,929,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westar Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,013,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,927,000 after buying an additional 433,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Westar Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,120,000 after buying an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westar Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,822,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Westar Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Westar Energy by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,578,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,994,000 after buying an additional 1,210,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westar Energy

Westar Energy, Inc, an electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Kansas. It has 6,602 megawatts of electric generation capacity, which generates electricity through coal, nuclear fuels, natural gas/diesel, and renewable sources. The company also owns approximately 6,400 miles of transmission lines, 24,200 miles of overhead distribution lines, and 5,100 miles of underground distribution lines.

